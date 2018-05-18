Stoke City Announce Departure of Paul Lambert After 2 Wins in 15 Games Saw Potters Relegated

Paul Lambert has left Stoke City by mutual consent after failing to keep the Potters in the top flight this season.

Lambert took over the club's managerial position in January following the departure of Mark Hughes, leading the Potters to a win over Huddersfield in his first match.

However, that win was followed by a 13 match winless run which ultimately saw the club relegated, with a last-day victory over Swansea proving far too little, too late - although it did drag the Swans down to the Championship alongside them.

The club's statement read: Stoke City can confirm that Paul Lambert has today left his position as manager by mutual consent. The Club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future.

"Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part. Paul would like to thank the Board, players and staff for the opportunity and their support. He would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support.

"Whilst looking forward to his next challenge, he would like to wish the Club every success next season. The Club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship. The Club will be making no further comment at this stage."