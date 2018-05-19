Aaron Ramsey Voted Arsenal's Player of the Season After Impressive Goalscoring Campaign

Aaron Ramsey has been voted as Arsenal's Player of the Season for the 2017/18 campaign - the second time he has won the award after joining the club from Cardiff seven years ago.

It has been a largely disappointing campaign for the Gunners this season, missing out on a place in the Champions League once again with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

But Ramsey has been one of Arsenal's star performers this year, reaching double figures in both goals and assists once again.

Despite impressive maiden campaigns from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, there has been a consensus around the club that their 27-year-old midfielder is the worthy recipient of the club's Player of the Season award.

"He makes a huge physical contribution to our play, which everyone knows he’s capable of," veteran defender Per Mertesacker told the club's official website of Ramsey's importance to the team back in December.

"When Aaron’s fit, he’s magnificent. He’s been efficient lately and is really coming back to his best."

It means a lot to be voted player of the season by your own fans. Thank you 👍 #arsenalplayeroftheseason #grateful pic.twitter.com/rEBa97c0pj — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) May 18, 2018

There had been some uncertainty surrounding Ramsey's future at the Emirates this season, with fans' largely nostalgic obsession with Jack Wilshere often leaving the Wales international in his teammate's shadow.

But Ramsey's outstanding goalscoring ability from midfield was once again on display throughout the campaign, taking his career tally for the club to 59 goals and 57 assists.

"He’s always had that [self-belief], he’s always had a strong personality," Arsène Wenger said in glowing terms about Ramsey last month.

"I think the biggest part in the game, at 18 or 19 years of age, is not so much your talent, it's more your personality, the belief in your own qualities and he’s always had that."