Atletico Madrid Jump Above Bayern Munich to 2nd as La Liga Dominates UEFA Club Rankings

Atletico Madrid clinched the club's third Europa League title on Wednesday after a convincing 3-0 victory over Marseille, and with it Diego Simeone's side moved to second in UEFA's club rankings.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Gabi at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais reaffirmed the dominance of Spanish teams across Europe, as a La Liga side has failed to lose a Champions League or Europa League final for 17 years.

Winners of the Europa League and Champions League in the last five seasons by league:



2013/14: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2014/15: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2015/16: 🇪🇸🇪🇸

2016/17: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸

2017/18: 🇪🇸🤔



One Spanish champion in Europe this season... over to Real Madrid to complete the set. pic.twitter.com/qUWShGlIAZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2018

The latest club coefficients released by UEFA have seen Atletico move into second place ahead of Bayern Munich following their European success, where they are now just 20,000 points behind rivals and leaders Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side, however, have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top with a victory over Liverpool in Kiev, where a third successive Champions League title will be heading to the Bernabeu should they topple the Reds - who are 22nd in the rankings after a number of years spent on the periphery of Europe's top competitions.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Four of the top ten sides are Spanish, with Real, Atletico, Barcelona (4th) and Sevilla (6th) stamping their mark in Europe in recent years having shared in the last four Champions League triumphs and five of the last seven Europa League victories.

Bayern Munich (3rd), Juventus (5th), Paris Saint-Germain (7th), Manchester City (8th), Arsenal (9th) and Borussia Dortmund (10th) round off the top ten following regular appearances in European competitions in recent years.

The last Spanish team to lose in a European Cup final to a non-Spanish opponenwas Valencia after they fell to defeat against Bayern in the Champions League final in 2001.