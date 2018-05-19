Bayern Munich Reportedly Table €60m Offer for Liverpool Target Following Breakout Season

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have launched a €60m bid in an attempt to lure Jamaica-born winger Leon Bailey to Bavaria this summer.

The 20-year-old has been one of Bayer Leverkusen's standout players this season during his first full year in Germany, scoring nine goals and claiming six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Having missed out on qualification for the Champions League on goal difference, Leverkusen could be willing to listen to offers for Bailey this summer and ESPN have reported that Bayern Munich have made the first move for the youngster.

It is claimed that the Bavarian giants have offered €60m for the pacey forward - who has eclipsed the likes of Julian Brandt and Karim Bellarabi as Leverkusen's most dangerous winger.

But Die Werkself are understood to prefer the idea of offloading Bailey to Spain, with Champions League finalists Real Madrid reportedly keen on the prospect of bringing the former Genk star to the Santiago Bernabéu.

It has also been suggested in recent weeks that Bailey has been attracting interest from the Premier League - a move which Bailey has previously claimed he has a desire to complete one day.

But the lure of consistent European football and silverware that will be offered in Munich and Madrid could prove to be too much for the Premier League's biggest and best to compete with this summer.

