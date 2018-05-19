Investment Banking Company Runs 10,000 Simulations of 2018 World Cup to Predict Winner

The winner of this year's FIFA World Cup tournament has been predicted - without the help of an octopus, but by computer simulations which were ran a few thousand times.

The prestigious competition kicks off in Russia in less than a month. And as usual, the bankers have set their computers to prediction mode in an attempt to determine who will reign supreme by the end of the final.

Germany will win the World Cup, UBS says after deploying a team of 18 analysts and running 10,000 simulations of the tournament https://t.co/LO1R4sCv9q #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/UcWFpNdBvs — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 17, 2018

Investment banking company UBS tasked a cadre of 18 analysts and editors with research and also ran computer simulations 10,000 times to that end. And current holders Germany came out on top.

They did get it wrong in the previous World Cup, however, as they had Brazil to win the tournament outright. We all know what happened to the hosts that year, and the Germans remember their 7-1 drubbing all too well.

Their latest venture should have been more thorough, especially as they were shown up by Germany. Yet a computer couldn't have predicted that Neymar would break a bone in his back at the quarter-final stage.

UBS have released a 17-page document which starts off with several surprising facts about host country Russia then and gives advice on football investing.

Germany to win the World Cup again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HdpxBztd5z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2018

This time around, though, the Selecao are the second favourites, while Spain follow closely behind. England, rather surprisingly, are fourth on their list and are given 8.5% chance of winning the tournament and a 66.2% chance of making it to the quarter-final stage.

That's actually the third-best probability of any team in the World Cup.

But after 10,000 simulations and loads of research by the team of analysts, Die Mannschaft have come out on top and are considered favourites to lift the trophy again.