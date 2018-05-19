Investment Banking Company Runs 10,000 Simulations of 2018 World Cup to Predict Winner

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

The winner of this year's FIFA World Cup tournament has been predicted - without the help of an octopus, but by computer simulations which were ran a few thousand times.

The prestigious competition kicks off in Russia in less than a month. And as usual, the bankers have set their computers to prediction mode in an attempt to determine who will reign supreme by the end of the final.

Investment banking company UBS tasked a cadre of 18 analysts and editors with research and also ran computer simulations 10,000 times to that end. And current holders Germany came out on top.

They did get it wrong in the previous World Cup, however, as they had Brazil to win the tournament outright. We all know what happened to the hosts that year, and the Germans remember their 7-1 drubbing all too well.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Their latest venture should have been more thorough, especially as they were shown up by Germany. Yet a computer couldn't have predicted that Neymar would break a bone in his back at the quarter-final stage.

UBS have released a 17-page document which starts off with several surprising facts about host country Russia then and gives advice on football investing.

This time around, though, the Selecao are the second favourites, while Spain follow closely behind. England, rather surprisingly, are fourth on their list and are given 8.5% chance of winning the tournament and a 66.2% chance of making it to the quarter-final stage.

That's actually the third-best probability of any team in the World Cup.

But after 10,000 simulations and loads of research by the team of analysts, Die Mannschaft have come out on top and are considered favourites to lift the trophy again.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)