Jose Mourinho Reinstates Star Man for FA Cup Final But Admits Striker Fitness Worries

Jose Mourinho has revealed David De Gea will be restored to Manchester United's starting lineup for Saturday's FA Cup final, but a decision on star striker Romelu Lukaku will not be made until the 'last moment'.

Mourinho had made Romero his FA Cup keeper this season and the Argentinian did not disappoint after keeping four clean sheets in each of his starts, but a knee injury sidelined the stopper for the semi-final and the same injury has now impacted his ability to play at Wembley.

Romero has received a lot of praise from the United manager in recent years, but with silverware on the line against Chelsea on Saturday Mourinho does not feel like he can risk the goalkeeper when he is still returning to full fitness, despite the 31-year-old having played in the final league game of the season against Watford.

“De Gea plays,” Mourinho told The Times. “He plays because Romero was injured for a long, long time. He was injured for two and something months. He didn’t play some matches that normally would be his matches, such as the semi-final against Tottenham, and a couple of more matches before the final.

“He trained only one week before the Watford match and a little bit more before, so that’s the reason. It’s not about trust, it’s not about [a lack of] confidence in him.”

Romero is expected to head to the World Cup as Argentina's first choice keeper having kept 25 clean sheets in 38 matches for United.

Meanwhile, a decision on Lukaku's availability will be made late on Saturday afternoon as the Red Devils continue to assess the Belgium internationals ability to start after sustaining an ankle injury last month.

The 25-year-old has trained all week, and Mourinho said: “Lukaku, we have to wait until the last moment. I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and then plays, so Lukaku we have to wait."

Asked about his thoughts on Antonio Conte potentially leading Chelsea out for the final time on Saturday, the United boss added: "I still don’t know what Antonio’s situation is.

“Honestly, you ask me if I’m interested in it — I’m just curious about it. If it is his last match or if it isn’t his last match I don’t think it will change at all his approach to the game and his desire to make it through and his desire to win.”