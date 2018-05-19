Juventus CEO Reveals When Club Hope to Complete Signing of Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta reports that the Italian giants are confident over the signing of Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can and hope to announce him after next weekend's Champions League final.


The 24-year-old has been at Liverpool since 2014 but has so far refused to accept a contract extension from the Reds. His current deal is set to expire this summer, when he will become a free agent and possibly sign with another club without money changing hands.

Liverpool, though, are still in negotiations as they still hope to convince the midfielder to stay. But based on Marotta's latest statement, he could be headed to Turin to join the reigning Serie A champions.

“We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can,” the Juve chief told Mediaset Premium (H/T Goal) ahead the season's final Serie A match, a 2-1 win over Verona.


“We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final.”

Can is still hoping to play a part in the final against Real Madrid next Saturday, despite his back problems, and has travelled to Marbella in Southern Spain for the Reds' training camp.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has confirmed that talks are still ongoing between the club and player.

“As long as nothing is decided it’s open, we’re in talks with him," the German said. "All good so far, apart from he hasn’t signed. That’s all. Okay, no problem with that.”

The Anfield side will head to Kiev in hopes of returning to England with the Champions League trophy. But do face their toughest test of the season, going up against a Madrid side that has dominated the competition in the last few years.

