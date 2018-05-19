Liverpool Look to Beat Merseyside Rivals in Race to Land Ajax Star This Summer

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Liverpool have hastened their approach for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech in a bid to move ahead of bitter rivals Everton in the race to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. 

Ziyech's impressive return of nine goals and 18 assists in the Eredivisie this season has seen his list of suitors grow tenfold, having already confirmed his intentions to leave the Dutch club.

Ajax Amsterdam v OSC Nice - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round: Second Leg

According to CalcioMercato, the Reds are pushing harder in their approach for the Ajax star in order to beat out competition from Roma, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and rivals Everton. 

The report claims that the midfielder's agent has recently been in England and Italy, but as of yet there has been no official offer from Liverpool. 

The Morocco international secured an €11m move to Ajax in 2016 after rising to prominence with Dutch side FC Twente, and despite having a contract with the club until 2021, Ziyech feels ready to take the next step in his career should the right opportunity arise. 

“From the January transfer window, I have been clear that it was my intention to leave Ajax in the summer,” Ziyech told Ajax Life, via the Mirror“However, the situation has to be right at the next club. If that is not the case, then I will stay.”

Liverpool's reported interest in the 25-year-old comes as the latest in the line of attacking players the Reds are keeping tabs on as they look to bolster their ranks in the summer having failed to add to the position following Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona in January. 

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is seemingly a top of that list as reports continue to emerge over the 24-year-old's departure from the French side in the summer, with his current manager Bruno Genesio adding to the speculation earlier this week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)