Newcastle Among European Sides to Offer Proposal to Sign Highly Rated Chilean Forward

Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs said to be interested in signing Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo this summer.

Enjoying a fine season for current side UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, the 25-year-old has has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, with Portuguese media outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness) reporting that the striker is set to move to Europe this summer.

Rafael Benitez's side are believed to be keen in bringing a striker to St James' Park this summer, but face competition in the shape of Italian duo Sampdoria and Bologna among others.

PEDRO PARDO/GettyImages

All those clubs however are said to be behind Portuguese giants SL Benfica in the queue for Castillo's signature, with a reported fee of €7m said to be agreed between the two clubs, although it could rise to €10m.

Castillo isn't the first striker that Newcastle have been linked with as the summer transfer window looms, and could pursue other targets should they miss out out on signing the Chilean international.

Mainz and Japan striker Yoshinori Muto is just one name recently linked with a move to the Magpies, while Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes is another rumoured to be interested in joining the Premier League side.

Transfers at Newcastle however could be put on hold until Benitez's future at the club is confirmed. The Spaniard is reportedly being touted as a replacement for the recently departed David Moyes at West Ham, although club owner Mike Ashley is believed to have promised a £50m transfer budget in order to keep him at the club.