Newcastle Among European Sides to Offer Proposal to Sign Highly Rated Chilean Forward

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs said to be interested in signing Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo this summer. 

Enjoying a fine season for current side UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, the 25-year-old has has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, with Portuguese media outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness) reporting that the striker is set to move to Europe this summer.

Rafael Benitez's side are believed to be keen in bringing a striker to St James' Park this summer, but face competition in the shape of Italian duo Sampdoria and Bologna among others. 

PEDRO PARDO/GettyImages

All those clubs however are said to be behind Portuguese giants SL Benfica in the queue for Castillo's signature, with a reported fee of €7m said to be agreed between the two clubs, although it could rise to €10m. 

Castillo isn't the first striker that Newcastle have been linked with as the summer transfer window looms, and could pursue other targets should they miss out out on signing the Chilean international.

Mainz and Japan striker Yoshinori Muto is just one name recently linked with a move to the Magpies, while Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes is another rumoured to be interested in joining the Premier League side.

Transfers at Newcastle however could be put on hold until Benitez's future at the club is confirmed. The Spaniard is reportedly being touted as a replacement for the recently departed David Moyes at West Ham, although club owner Mike Ashley is believed to have promised a £50m transfer budget in order to keep him at the club

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)