Porto Full Back Set to Undergo Leicester City Medical as £22m Deal Nears Completion

Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Porto's Ricardo Pereira, as the full back has flown to England to undergo a medical ahead of his £22m move to the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old is expected to put the finishing touches on his five-year deal with the Foxes in the coming days as Claude Puel looks to complete his first signing of the summer before Pereira departs for the World Cup.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, via Sport Witness, upon the successful completion of Pereira's medical, the deal will be signed off for €20m plus €4-5m in bonuses.





The deal is said to be good value for the Primeira Liga champions as the 24-year-old was entering the final year of his deal at the Estádio do Dragão.

€25m for Ricardo Pereira? Feels like an absolute bargain. Does it all. If he settles fast and plays to his ability from the off, Leicester might just have one of the best 3 right-backs in the Premier League. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) May 19, 2018

The Portugal international played under Puel while on loan with Nice in 2015 and is set to add much needed attacking prowess to the right side of the Foxes' defence, after impressing for Porto this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Leicester edged out league rivals Tottenham in the race for the right back, who can also be deployed on the right of midfield, where he is likely to add much needed stability in a backline which conceded more league goals than any other member of the top eight this term.

In other news, the Foxes have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of West Brom defender Jonny Evans as the potential fee continues to soar amidst agent fees and a £3m relegation release clause.