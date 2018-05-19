Swansea Line Up Young English Boss to Replace Carlos Carvalhal Following Relegation to Championship

Swansea City are reportedly considering a potential approach for Östersund manager Graham Potter.

According to the Mirror, 42-year-old Potter has emerged as a leading contender to replace Carlos Carvalhal, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract on Friday.

Swansea should bring in Graham Potter without a doubt. And go back to their roots of culture and development. Think long term again. — Ian Burchnall (@ianburchnall) May 18, 2018

The club had an option to extend his contract by a further year, but decided not to activate the clause as they look to re-energise the club and mount a bid for a quick return to the Premier League.

After a promising start to his time in charge of the Swans, the Welsh club saw a dip in form towards the end of the season and slipped to relegation, which was confirmed last weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City.

Swans officials are now expected to approach Potter, who was interviewed for the vacancy back in December when the club parted company with Paul Clement.

The Östersund manager who makes it compulsory for his players to partake in local theatre productions.



Graham Potter (linked with the Swans job) sounds like the tonic Swansea City so desperately needs.



⬇️https://t.co/eOPphO53fi — Sioned Dafydd (@sioned_daf) May 18, 2018

Englishman Potter has caught attention in his home country after guiding Östersund through the divisions of Swedish football and achieving Europa League football.

Potter fits the profile as a young up-and-coming manager that Swansea are looking for, and the club are no strangers to making left-field appointments in a bid to turn around their fortunes on the pitch.

Meanwhile, key players Alfie Mawson and Łukasz Fabiański have been linked with moves elsewhere following the club's relegation, and it wouldn't be unlikely to see an exodus from the Swans as they look to re-build their squad to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

West Ham and Southampton are interested in Mawson, while Watford, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been linked with a move for Fabiański.