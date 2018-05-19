Tottenham in 'Advanced' Talks With In-Demand Barcelona Wonderkid Ahead of Summer Move

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to making their first signing of the summer as the club are in talks with Barcelona wonderkid Riqui Puig.

Catalan newspaper Sport report that talks between Tottenham and Puig are 'advanced' and the youngster is likely to become the first arrival at Spurs since the transfer window opened on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is a technically gifted playmaker who plays in the centre of the park, and has been one of the standout players for Barcelona's 'Juvenil A' side this season.

Puig has also made three appearances for Barcelona 'B' over the course of the campaign, and was one of the stars of the club's side that impressed in the UEFA Youth League.

His contract with Barcelona is said to expire this summer and there is no offer from Barcelona on the table at present. Sport claim that he has multiple offers on the table, but talks with Tottenham are 'most advanced.'

Pochettino is reportedly 'in love' with the teenager's abilities and sees him as a future star of the Tottenham midfield.

He could join an exciting young midfield at Spurs, alongside the likes of Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Winks. He will also benefit from working with a coach of Pochettino's stature and it will be helpful that the boss also speaks Spanish.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have recently lost a hot prospect of their own. 19-year-old forward Keanan Bennetts has made the move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. He joins the likes of Reece Oxford, Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman in making the move to Germany in order to progress his career.

