Two Premier League Clubs Interested in Offering Premier League Lifeline to Joe Hart

By 90Min
May 19, 2018

Wolves and Southampton are reportedly set to offer Joe Hart a Premier League lifeline as he searches for a new club this summer.

The goalkeeper left in limbo somewhat after he was excluded from Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad for the World Cup.

However, the Mirror report that Hart will not sign for West Ham permanently after a disappointing season, but Wolves and Southampton are both in the market for a goalkeeper.

Hart has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham respectively, but has not done enough over the last two years to convince Gareth Southgate that he deserves a seat on the plane to Russia this summer.

The 31-year-old is due to return to Manchester City this summer, but will be on the hunt for a new club after failing to impress Pep Guardiola. He would struggle to break into the side ahead of Ederson, who joined the club for £35m from Benfica in 2017.

Southampton are one of the interested parties, with them reportedly keen to offload Fraser Forster, while they have received interest from other clubs for Alex McCarthy - who played a crucial role in securing their Premier League survival this summer.

The Saints could have an upper hand in any bid to sign Hart, with former Birmingham and England goalkeeping coach Dave Watson now working as Head of Goalkeeping at Southampton.

The Mirror report that Hart enjoyed working with Watson and even tried to get him a job at the Etihad Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)