Arsenal Dealt Transfer Blow With Napoli Star on the Brink of Signing New 5-Year Deal

Arsenal have been dealt an early blow to their transfer plans after reports emerged that target Piotr Zielinski is set to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Napoli.

The Poland international has impressed in his second season with the Italian outfit after notching seven goals and creating three throughout his 46 appearances in all competitions, earning him potential suitors from across Europe.

The 24-year-old midfielder has peaked the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, but Corriere dello Sport, via Inside Furbol, have reported that the Gunners hopes of triggering his €65m release clause have been dashed as Zielinski is set to extend his contract until 2023.





Zielinski is expected to finalise the deal with Napoli on Wednesday after agreeing to commit his future to the club. The deal will see his buy-out clause removed and result in wages of €2.2m a season, plus bonuses.

The Azzurri were keen to tie the Pole down to a new deal before the World Cup to prevent any speculation over his future, forcing Arsenal to look elsewhere for additions to their midfield who are capable of adding much needed energy and drive to the middle of the park.

Although the Gunners are currently managerless - with former player Mikel Arteta expected to be named as Arsene Wenger's successor - the north London club continue to be linked with a host of midfield options.

Zielinski's teammate Jorginho has received widespread attention from across the league, whilst the Gunners have also entered the race for Nice's Jean-Michael Seri as speculation continues surrounding the future of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.