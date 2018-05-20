Arsenal Dealt Transfer Blow With Napoli Star on the Brink of Signing New 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Arsenal have been dealt an early blow to their transfer plans after reports emerged that target Piotr Zielinski is set to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Napoli

The Poland international has impressed in his second season with the Italian outfit after notching seven goals and creating three throughout his 46 appearances in all competitions, earning him potential suitors from across Europe.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The 24-year-old midfielder has peaked the interest of Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, but Corriere dello Sport, via Inside Furbol, have reported that the Gunners hopes of triggering his €65m release clause have been dashed as Zielinski is set to extend his contract until 2023. 


Zielinski is expected to finalise the deal with Napoli on Wednesday after agreeing to commit his future to the club. The deal will see his buy-out clause removed and result in wages of €2.2m a season, plus bonuses. 

The Azzurri were keen to tie the Pole down to a new deal before the World Cup to prevent any speculation over his future, forcing Arsenal to look elsewhere for additions to their midfield who are capable of adding much needed energy and drive to the middle of the park. 

Although the Gunners are currently managerless - with former player Mikel Arteta expected to be named as Arsene Wenger's successor - the north London club continue to be linked with a host of midfield options. 

Zielinski's teammate Jorginho has received widespread attention from across the league, whilst the Gunners have also entered the race for Nice's Jean-Michael Seri as speculation continues surrounding the future of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)