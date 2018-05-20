England Players Could Be Banned From World Cup if They Leave the Pitch in Protest of Racism

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

With the World Cup in Russia fast approaching, FIFA are setting strict guidelines on how players and managers should respond to any form of racism during the tournament.

The English FA are reportedly taking the threat of disqualification very seriously, with the Mirror reporting that they will meet with manager Gareth Southgate and his squad to review FIFA's protocol, to make sure each member of the squad is aware of the possible ramifications of their actions this summer.

FIFA have already informed each competing nation that they must abide by their official procedures if they are subject to any form of racist abuse this summer - with Russian football's long history of issues with non-white players.

EVARISTO SA/GettyImages

Players must report any complaints to the match officials, who will then include the incident in their match report.

Many players have reportedly been subject to racist abuse whilst in Russia, and the FA will undoubtedly be concerned at how the English players would react, should they be subject to any racist abuse. The squad is full of players from different ethnic backgrounds, including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard.

When asked about the potential of racism in Russia, Southgate said: “We will work with our players on how we will support each other if anything like that [racism] was to happen.

“The most important thing is that, internally, we are able to support our players and that they understand how their team-mates and our staff are going to go about that. There are some sessions that we will do with them – and there is also an official protocol to be followed.”

England will face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G at the World Cup, and will be surely expecting to progress to the Round of 16.

