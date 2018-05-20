Jurgen Klopp Claims it Will Take 15 Years for Mohamed Salah to Match Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his star man Mohamed Salah has a long way to go before he merits comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has got off to a flying start in his first season back in English football, and his performances have sparked suggestions that he may be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or, an award which has been shared by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in recent years.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Egyptian has scored a record breaking 32 Premier League goals for Liverpool in his debut season for the club, while also contriving to win a host of individual awards.





However, Klopp insists that Salah needs to replicate his form over 15 more season to match the achievements of Ronaldo.

He said, via the Telegraph: “Mo played a fantastic season but Cristiano has played 15 seasons like this. He has scored something like 47,000 goals – crazy numbers. Why should we compare? At the time of Pele nobody compared Pele to other players and asked, ‘Is he as good as him?’

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

“Now we have Messi and Ronaldo. They have dominated football for a few years and there are so many other good players.

“Messi and Ronaldo are in the final moment very often in the right position to score a goal and that’s the most difficult thing to do in the world. That’s why they are where they are. The Ballon d’Or is always between them. It’s deserved. When they stop playing football we’ll miss them, 100%.”

Real Madrid and Liverpool face each other in the Champions League Final on May 26 in Kiev, and despite Real Madrid having won the competition on back-to-back occasions, Jurgen Klopp will not be compromising on his team's attacking philosophy.

💬 “You always have to try to create a plan to deny the qualities of an opponent, but you also have to bring through your own qualities."



Jürgen Klopp: We won't change for Real Madrid ➡️ https://t.co/4Uk5fuAZL9 pic.twitter.com/R1Sd3BtxR8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2018

He added: “If I was to ask the boys now, ‘What do you want to do in this game?’ They would say ‘What we always did’.

“You try to create a plan to deny the qualities of an opponent, but you also have to bring through your own qualities.”

Madrid's performance against Villarreal on Saturday will give the Reds hope going into their first Champions League final since 2007. Ronaldo and Madrid surrendered a two-goal lead to fall to a 2-2 draw against Villarreal, and Liverpool fans were particularly enthused by Marcelo's erratic defending.