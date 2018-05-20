Liverpool Fans Delighted by Marcelo's Erratic Defending in Real Madrid's Final League Match

Ahead of their Champions League final clash in Kiev, Liverpool fans were overjoyed to see the bizarre, off-the-pace defending of Marcelo in Real Madrid's final league game against Villarreal.

Having already let one goal slip, Marcelo had a momentary horror show - first being caught playing with his hair rather than concentrating on the game, then attempting to play some strange offside trap that simply allowed Villarreal striker Samu Castillejo to race through.

The Villarreal striker still had a lot to do, but rounded goalkeeper Luca Zidane with pace and skill that Liverpool fans are not unused to seeing from a certain Egyptian and found the back of the net to split the points on the night.

The goal that Villarreal just scoredwith Marcelo trying to play the offside trap, yeah. Try that against Salah and Mane mate . . . Please #LFC — Daniel Gore (@KoptimusPrime) May 19, 2018

Watching the footage, Liverpool fans can be and are enthused at the prospect of Mohamed Salah facing up against Marcelo.





And if Saturday night's highlights alone wasn't enough to convince Liverpool fans of the potentially brilliant prospect of the pair meeting, former Egypt captain Mohamed Aboutrika had some equally damning words ahead of the final.

Having watched Salah face Marcelo at the Olympic Games, he claims the Brazilian full back is terrified of the Egyptian, saying this week: "I was playing with Egypt against Brazil. Marcelo is terrified of Salah. I noticed the same thing in the Champions League when AS Roma played against Real Madrid."

If Marcelo tries this kind of buffoonery against Salah we're scoring 5 https://t.co/rZ1MTXd54q — LFC Focus (@LFCFocusTV) May 19, 2018

It could be a very interesting clash to keep an eye on during the final in Ukraine, and Real Madrid's faithful will be hoping their long-serving defender demonstrates much greater concentration and awareness.

In his over 300 appearances for Los Blancos it has become a well-known fact that Marcelo likes to bomb forward and could be caught out defensively, but now it appears the full back is managing that even when he has stayed back.

Liverpool fans will certainly be relishing the prospect of Salah getting the better of his opposite number, and will feel that is ever more likely based on the evidence of Real's last match.