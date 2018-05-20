Liverpool Fans Delighted by Marcelo's Erratic Defending in Real Madrid's Final League Match

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Ahead of their Champions League final clash in Kiev, Liverpool fans were overjoyed to see the bizarre, off-the-pace defending of Marcelo in Real Madrid's final league game against Villarreal.

Having already let one goal slip, Marcelo had a momentary horror show - first being caught playing with his hair rather than concentrating on the game, then attempting to play some strange offside trap that simply allowed Villarreal striker Samu Castillejo to race through.

The Villarreal striker still had a lot to do, but rounded goalkeeper Luca Zidane with pace and skill that Liverpool fans are not unused to seeing from a certain Egyptian and found the back of the net to split the points on the night.

Watching the footage, Liverpool fans can be and are enthused at the prospect of Mohamed Salah facing up against Marcelo.


And if Saturday night's highlights alone wasn't enough to convince Liverpool fans of the potentially brilliant prospect of the pair meeting, former Egypt captain Mohamed Aboutrika had some equally damning words ahead of the final.

Having watched Salah face Marcelo at the Olympic Games, he claims the Brazilian full back is terrified of the Egyptian, saying this week: "I was playing with Egypt against Brazil. Marcelo is terrified of Salah. I noticed the same thing in the Champions League when AS Roma played against Real Madrid."

It could be a very interesting clash to keep an eye on during the final in Ukraine, and Real Madrid's faithful will be hoping their long-serving defender demonstrates much greater concentration and awareness.

In his over 300 appearances for Los Blancos it has become a well-known fact that Marcelo likes to bomb forward and could be caught out defensively, but now it appears the full back is managing that even when he has stayed back.

Liverpool fans will certainly be relishing the prospect of Salah getting the better of his opposite number, and will feel that is ever more likely based on the evidence of Real's last match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)