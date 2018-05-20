Manchester United Legend Criticises Jose Mourinho's Substitutions Following FA Cup Final Defeat

After suffering defeat to Chelsea in this season's FA Cup final, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has questioned Jose Mourinho's tactical substitutions and in particular his decision to keep Alexis Sanchez on the pitch.

After a tense affair, the only goal of the game came in the form of an Eden Hazard penalty in the 22nd minute. Despite their best efforts, United were unable to break down a resolute Chelsea defence and were ultimately defeated 1-0.

During the second half, England duo Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were brought off whilst Alexis Sanchez was allowed to see out the remainder of the game.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Metro) after the game, former midfield maestro Scholes had his say on the decision to keep the Chilean up top.

"Jose’s substitutes, he brought Rashford and Lingard off as they were starting to influence the game. Jesse was getting in spaces, between the midfield and back four. Rashford then had a great chance, made a great run and all of a sudden they were taken off.

"Sometimes those two local lads are the easy target, how Sanchez stayed on the pitch with them two creating problems as they were I have no idea.

"Sanchez, how many times he gave the ball away was scary really, and he’s a top class player, he’s not really done it for United yet.".

Since his move from Arsenal in January, Sanchez has yet to really find his feet for the Red Devils, scoring just three times.

With Chile failing to qualify for this years World Cup, this summer may be the perfect opportunity for the 29-year-old to have a summer of rest and reflection, ready to perform to the best of his abilities in the 2018/19 season.