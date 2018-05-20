Mikel Arteta Reportedly Wants Full Control of Arsenal Transfers Ahead of Expected Appointment

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

It is expected that Arsenal will unveil Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta as their new manager next week, and the Spaniard will reportedly demand full control over the club's transfer dealings.

The former Arsenal midfielder is the favourite to replace Arsene Wenger and is believed to be the preferred choice of chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who has now persuaded owner Stan Kroeke's son that Arteta is the right man for the job.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Sven Mislintat is believed to have been responsible for the purchases of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arteta will be required to work within the recruitment structure, but the Daily Mail are reporting that the Spaniard will have a strong voice and the power to veto any transfer he opposes.

Until recently Arsene Wenger had full control over all transfer proceedings at the Emirates, but the appointment of Mislintat as head of recruitment in November 2017 drastically altered the manner in which transfers were conducted. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The other candidates included Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann and Gunners legend Thierry Henry who is now believed to be open to joining Arsenal's new look backroom staff.

Arteta will spend the remainder of this week finalising the details of the proposed move, recruiting his coaching staff and ensuring he has sufficient influence in transfer policy. 

The new boss will only have a limited budget in his first season at Arsenal, and while the sale of Aaron Ramsey could raise some much needed funds, there is unlikely to be a huge turnaround at the club in the summer.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)