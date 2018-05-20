Nabil Fekir Gives Tearful Update on Lyon Future as Summer Move to Liverpool Beckons

Nabil Fekir has admitted he remains uncertain about what his future holds amid reports his move to Liverpool is '99% complete'.

The 24-year-old left the Groupama Stadium pitch in tears as he was substituted with six minutes to go on Saturday after helping Olympique Lyonnais claim a crucial final-day 3-2 victory over OGC Nice to clinch third in Ligue 1 and Champions League qualification next season.

Seriously though, imagine Naby Keita and Nabil Fekir playing behind Salah, Firmino and Mané.



Football porn. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 19, 2018

However, according to Canal+, the France international is not expected to be part of Bruno Genesio's squad as they tackle the elite European competition post World Cup, with the news outlet claiming a deal taking the attacker to Anfield is '99% complete' despite the Reds distancing themselves from such speculation.





But amid the reports, after what could have potentially been his final match for Lyon, Fekir insisted that he still did not know where his future lay, although he was reluctant to play down any rumours.

Fekir comes off for hopefully the final time for Lyon. 18 goals in 21 games. Welcome to Liverpool. — - 🇺🇦 (@AnfieldRd96) May 19, 2018

“I don't know, frankly. I had a great season here, with the staff, the crowd and exceptional players," he told RMC Sport after being asked about his next move. “There were a lot of emotions, and we finished it in style.





“I gave everything for Lyon, we’ll see for the future. Even if all was not perfect this season, we finished well. It’s been four years since I’ve been pro and it’s one of my greatest joys (to finish third).”

“Maybe, maybe, and as I told you, this game was very important to me," he added when the question of whether Saturday felt like the end of the adventure with Lyon. “We will have a discussion with the president (Jean-Michael Aulas). We'll see how it goes.”