Newcastle Takeover on Brink of Collapse After Mike Ashley Raises Asking Price

By 90Min
May 20, 2018

Newcastle's proposed takeover is on the brink of yet another collapse after owner Mike Ashley raised the asking price to £400m.

Magpies owner Ashley has been attempting to part ways with the club throughout the season but his latest request has left the deal in serious doubt after he informed Amanda Staveley and PCP partners group - the proposed buyer - to meet yet another increased figure.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Staveley has been attempting to formalise a buy-out for Newcastle for several months but has continually found herself perplexed by Ashley's constant tweaks to any proposed deal, with his initial £320m asking price then revised by more than £30m, before his latest rise to £400m.

According to the Mirror, Staveley is now seriously considering walking away from the deal as she continues to question whether her time and resources would be better spent elsewhere. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The report further states that the future of manager Rafa Benitez could be thrown into uncertainty amidst his current negotiations over a new contract with the club, as the Spaniard was set to be central to Staveley's plans.


Benitez could still decide to remain at St James' Park should Ashley take the club off the table, but after a lack of transfer funds were made available last term, the Spaniard could still be tempted to walk should Staveley abandon her plans to purchase the club. 

West Ham are reportedly interested in luring Benitez to the London Stadium and are considering activating his £6m buy-out clause following an impressive season for Newcastle which saw the club finish in 10th position, against all the odds. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)