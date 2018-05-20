PSG 'Offered' Arsenal Star in Sensational Summer Switch as Contract Runs Down

PSG are interested in signing Arsenal star Jack Wilshere after the midfielder was offered to the French champions.

According to the Sun, the Gunners have offered PSG the chance to sign Wilshere this summer as they are no longer willing to match his £110k-a-week wage demands.

Wilshere, 26, is out of contract in July but is yet to sign a new deal as he is unwilling to see his salary cut to £90k in order to stay in north London. This dispute could provide incoming PSG boss Thomas Tuchel with an opportunity to bring the England international to the French capital ahead of the new season.

Antero Henrique, the French side's sporting director, will sit down with Tuchel in the coming weeks to discuss the summer plans - including a potential move for Wilshere - as the German looks to defend the Ligue 1 title and compete for the Champions League trophy.

Wilshere was recently omitted from Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad after struggling with fitness throughout the season. The midfielder took to social media to express his disappointment with the England manager's decision, claiming he 'should' be in the squad.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

A number of other clubs have been linked with a move for Wilshere, including Everton and newly-promoted Wolves. However, the Arsenal man has already turned down the opportunity to move to Spanish outfit Real Betis on loan.

The Sun have also revealed that Wilshere's friends have attempted to convince the midfielder to sign a new deal at Arsenal, even if he is forced to take a pay cut in order to remain at the Emirates.