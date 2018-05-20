Villa and Leeds Among Clubs Rivalling Rangers for Signing of Liverpool Youngster

Steven Gerrard is looking to improve his Rangers side, and is hoping his allegiances with Liverpool might be able to help him.

The player in question, according to the Scottish Sun, is 21-year-old starlet Harry Wilson.

Gerrard has already brought in Jamie Murphy, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor, and will be hoping that Wilson will be able to help restore Rangers to their former glory, as Celtic's domination of Scottish football continued with their 2-0 win over Motherwell, earning them a second consecutive domestic treble.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

During Gerrard's time as part of the coaching setup at Liverpool, he had the chance to work with Wilson in the Under-23 setup, before the young Welshman was sent out on loan to Hull City, where he scored seven goals and earned an additional four assists in 13 Championship appearances.

It is believed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of letting Wilson leave on a temporary basis. Alongside Gerrard's interest with Rangers, the likes of Huddersfield, Aston Villa and Leeds are all interested in securing Wilson's services for the forthcoming season.

Liverpool are looking for a loan fee of £250,000, plus they want the loaning side to incur a penalty if Wilson does not play sufficient minutes.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Gerrard is also rumoured to be looking at signing some of his former teammates. Lucas Leiva, Martin Skrtel and even Fernando Torres, who is leaving Atletico Madrid for the second time at the end of the season, have been linked with Rangers, as Gerrard looks to oversee major changes to the setup in Glasgow.

Gerrard is certainly looking to stamp his authority on this Rangers side, who finished the season in third place behind Celtic and Aberdeen,for the second season in a row. If Gerrard can secure some more marquee signings, Rangers may be challenging for the league title very soon.