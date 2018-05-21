Alexis Sanchez Admits He Has Struggled to Adapt to Life Under Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he's finding it hard to adapt to Manchester United's style of play following the side's weekend disappointment.

The Chilean joined the Red Devils from Arsenal in January, coming in as one of the Premier League's most dangerous attackers. But he has made very little impact on Jose Mourinho's side and will have to wait until next season to try showing his worth.

Man United fans have had enough of Alexis Sanchez. 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/nYyFHJzk1K — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) May 19, 2018

Sanchez started against Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final and was far from the required standard. He did manage to find the back of the net, but his goal was adjudged to be offside and the Blues would go on to lift the trophy.

"I think that in every game I've played in I've maybe found it hard to adapt to the style of play and I've been getting to know my team-mates," the 29-year-old said, via the Daily Mail, in the wake of the weekend loss.

"I believe that United really is a very big club on a worldwide scale and even more so in England where it's the biggest. They always want to win and to be fighting on all fronts and that's the reason I wanted to come here."

I thought Manchester United were pedestrian. What has happened to Alexis Sanchez? — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 19, 2018

He has also urged the side to improve on their quality ahead of next season, when they will be looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

"I also had some great players alongside me at Barcelona, some highly experienced guys who had great quality," he added.

"I think that United are not too dissimilar as a club to them in their size and stature. However, we still have areas where we can improve, and we can do this day-to-day and a game-to-game basis. I believe we need to improve in all aspects."