Everton and Marco Silva to Hold Further Talks This Week Despite Growing Tensions with Watford

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Everton will hold further talks with Marco Silva and his agent Carlos Goncalves this week in the hope of appointing the Portuguese manager as the Toffees' new manager ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Silva has been without a job since he was sacked by Watford in January with the club blaming Everton's approach for him as the main reason behind the sacking, but Everton chief Farhad Moshiri is confident that the Merseyside club can now seal a deal for the former Hull City manager - despite the unresolved tensions between the two clubs.

After the sacking of Marco Silva, Watford submitted a formal complaint to the Premier League in which they accused Everton of taping up their former manager which resulted in their poor form in mid-December and early-January, which saw the London club drop from 5th in the table to 15th.

Watford again made a formal complaint earlier this month to the Premier League and the two clubs, Everton and Watford, remain in discussions over compensation, but it is unlikely to prevent the 40-year-old replacing Sam Allardyce, who was sacked last week.

The unresolved tension between the two clubs will, however, reportedly not stop Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri from offering the vacant manager role to Silva. The Daily Mail reports that talks between Silva's representatives and Everton will continue this week, and it will likely be only a matter of time before he is announced as the Toffees' new boss.

