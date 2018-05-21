Liverpool Dealt Blow as Long-Time Target Agrees New 5-Year Deal With Napoli

Liverpool have supposedly been dealt a transfer blow, with long-time target Piotr Zielinski agreeing over a new deal with Italian Serie A side Napoli.

The Polish midfielder has been tracked by the Reds for some time now and they looked close to sealing a move for him when he was pictured wearing a Liverpool jersey with his name on the back in 2016, while he was still contracted to Udinese.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Napoli ended up winning the race for the player, however, and they are now on the verge of tying him down to a long-term deal, According to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

The 24-year-old is a great dribbler and passer of the ball and has scored seven goals and handed out two assists in all competitions for Napoli this season.

He is expected to put pen to paper on a deal which should see him remain at Napoli until 2023, where he will earn €2.2m yearly salary along with bonuses.

The Partenopei will also remove the €63m release clause which exists in his current deal, making it more difficult for other teams to sign him.