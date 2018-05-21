Liverpool Fans React to News That Emre Can Has Returned to Training Ahead of Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Liverpool fans have not welcomed midfielder Emre Can's return to fitness, as the Reds faithful have reacted angrily to the news that the 24-year-old is participating in training ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League final match against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Can has been out of action for two months, with a back injury keeping him on the sidelines since the end of March. His contract expires at the end of June, which had led to many believing that the midfielder had made his last appearance in a Liverpool shirt.

Liverpool Echo correspondent James Pearce reported Can's return to training, and fans are not happy with the prospect that the German star could feature in Kiev at the weekend.

Despite making 37 appearances for Liverpool this term, Can is not a fan favourite at Anfield. The  former Bayern Munich player has run down his contract, meaning he will leave the club for free in the summer, with Serie A side Juventus having revealed that the 24-year-old will be joining them ahead of next season

The Reds fans are furious that the club will receive nothing in exchange for the midfielder, and do not want to see the Germany international play a part in the Champions League final.

Taking to Twitter to express their opinions, fans labelled Can as 'Trash' and referred to his mentality as 'appalling'.

If Can is fit for the match his return could be a plus for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, but a host of fans seemingly do not want to see him participate, and as the team made it through the latter stages of the competition without the midfielder, they may also feel that his contribution is not needed in Kiev.

