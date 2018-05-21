Liverpool Reportedly One of Several Clubs Offered OGC Nice Star Midfielder This Summer

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Liverpool are one of several Premier League clubs to be offered the chance to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri this summer, according to reports. 


The 26-year-old has enjoyed another impressive campaign in France this term - grabbing 10 assists across all competitions as well as playing an instrumental role in his side's eighth-place finish. 

🔴⚫️ @mika_seri6 #OLOGCN #IssaNissa

A post shared by OGC Nice (@ogcnice) on

However, according to The Telegraph, the Ivory Coast international has set his future sights away from the Allianz Riviera, and the Reds are one side who have been offered the services of the player; who is thought to have a £34.8m release clause embedded in his current deal.


The report claims that Seri's name has been put forward to the Premier League top-six with a hope one will take the bate. 

According to the Daily Mail, however, Chelsea appear to be the most interested party from England's big clubs, with the Blues enquiring about the Ivorian's availability in April, although Arsenal are said to have held talks with the deep-lying distributor more recently.

Pep Guardiola is also said to be an admirer, with the Catalonian keen on building upon his Manchester City title-winning squad this summer in critical areas - with the departure of Yaya Toure and the ageing Fernandinho meaning midfield is taking specific focus. 

In addition, Manchester United and Everton have been monitoring the 26-year-old - who was expected to join Barcelona last summer before the La Liga giants opted for Brazilian Paulinho instead. 

Although Seri would no doubt add some much-needed depth to Liverpool's squad - with Emre Can's expected departure making the middle of Jurgen Klopp's park even lighter this summer - the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig is likely to halt any move from Merseyside. 

