New PSG Boss Reveals No Contact With Arsene Wenger & Quashes Director of Football Speculation

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has had no contact with Arsene Wenger about potentially working together in the French capital, but admitted he is a strong admirer of the former Arsenal manager.

The 68-year-old was tipped to be in line for Les Parisiens' director of football role following his exit from the Emirates Stadium this summer after questioning whether his future still lies in coaching.

PS: Tuchel would have loved to go to Arsenal last summer but preliminary talks never went anywhere when Wenger decided to stay. IMO, he would have been the perfect manager for the Gunners. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 14, 2018

However, while speaking during his unveiling as the new man in the PSG dugout as quoted by Le Parisien, the German quashed the speculation of Wenger joining the club - insisting he has had no contact with the Strasbourg-born veteran.

"But Arsene Wenger is not at PSG, right?," Tuchel insisted when probed about the former Arsenal boss. "I must admit that he is one of the greatest managers in the world and has long been one of my idols.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

"I was a player in the 3rd Division, and I perceived that there was something different in his coaching style and his team's style. There was so much joy on the ground.

"He's had a great career. I know what you want to hear from me, but I have not had any conversations with Arsene Wenger. So the question of working with him does not arise."

Despite getting his hands on just one senior trophy throughout his managerial career - the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in 2017 - it is likely Tuchel will be judged on his success in the Champions League with Paris during his two-year agreement.