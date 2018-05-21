West Ham to Meet With Manuel Pellegrini Ahead of Expected Appointment as Hammers Boss

By 90Min
May 21, 2018

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is set to hold talks with West Ham on Monday, with his appointment as Hammers boss expected to be announced this week.

The Mail reports that Pellegrini has emerged as the London club's favoured target to replace the recently departed David Moyes, and the Chilean coach is thought to be considering the offer of a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The 64-year-old manager has reportedly been targeting a return to European football, and it was confirmed on Saturday that Pellegrini had terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune after two years in charge of the club.


The former Chile international made the move to China following his departure from Manchester City at the end of the 2015/16 campaign. Pellegrini had a successful reign in Manchester, as he guided the club to the Premier League title, two League Cup victories and the Champions League semi finals during his three-year stint in England. 


Pellegrini has 30 years of experience in management, and has taken charge of the likes of City, Real Madrid and Villarreal in the past. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is believed to be keen on landing the 64-year-old as he searches for a new head coach, after releasing Moyes only six months after appointing him.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca was linked with a move to the London Stadium, but the Portuguese manager squashed those rumours by signing a new deal to keep him in Ukraine. 

Rafa Benitez was another name mentioned, but the former Liverpool coach is still under contract at Newcastle. While Marco Silva was also thought to be on the Hammers radar, but the 40-year-old looks set to be appointed as the new boss at Everton. 

Pellegrini looks set to be the man in charge at the London Stadium next season, and his expected appointment will mark the arrival of West Ham's sixth manager in eight years.

