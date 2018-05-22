Alvaro Morata Reacts to Spain Snub on Twitter as Ex-Real Madrid Midfielder Hits Out at Chelsea Move

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Alvaro Morata has responded to his absence from Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad by wishing his international teammates the best of luck in this summer's tournament - a move colloquially known as the 'Reverse Wilshere'.


In a post on Twitter after Lopetegui's 23-man World Cup squad was announced on Monday afternoon, the Chelsea man said: "Lots of luck in the World Cup! Since I will be supporting and encouraging to the end as always!"

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid star Michel - who played over 400 La Liga games for Los Blancos and was capped 66 times by Spain - has questioned Morata's decision to ditch Madrid for London last summer. 

A drop in form since an impressive start has seen the 25-year-old lose his place to January signing Olivier Giroud in places, making his omission from Spain's squad more or less a no-brainer. 

Quoted by Marca this week, Michel said: "I don't know why he left, if it was because he wanted to play more, if it was because he wanted a better contract and because he wanted to play in the English league.

"At the end of the day he is in a similar situation as to when he was at Real Madrid, he will know personally why he took the decision. I'm of those who think that if you're at Real Madrid the best thing is to not leave but I don't know what his thinking is."

He added: "He's playing less at Chelsea, [Olivier] Giroud is playing more. The most informed one on this is the coach and he knows exactly why he took one decision of another. He's a good player but any of them are too. It's a sensitive decision, if you made a list of 50 then number 51 and 52 would miss out too, you have to accept it, respect it and support it."

