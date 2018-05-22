Arsenal Fined £20K Following Poor Player Behaviour During 3-1 Loss Away to Leicester

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly been fined £20k as a result of the behaviour shown by players in the 75th minute of their 3-1 loss to Leicester at the beginning of May. The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly manager when Henrikh Mkhitaryan fouled Demarai Gray in the Gunners' box.

Arsenal's away form for much of the second half of the season was abysmal to say the least. In fact, it wasn't until the final day of the Premier League campaign (a 1-0 win over Huddersfield) that they managed their first league win away from the Emirates in 2018. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It would've been a frustrating time for the players, and that showed in their encounter with the Foxes only a few days before the Huddersfield victory.

In the 75th minute at the King Power stadium, a man down with the score tied at 1-1, Mkhitaryan felled Gray inside the Arsenal box - a penalty, by the ref's standards.

Of course, the Gunners protested it as they began to stare yet another defeat on the road in the face. But it appears they got a little too carried away. 

The Gunners were livid and took it much too far - to the point where the club has now been fined £20k for the behaviour of the players; according to the Mirror's John Cross on Twitter.

Thankfully, for Arsenal fans, a new beginning starts this summer. With Arsene Wenger finally departing the Emirates, fans can (for now) be appeased. 

Latest reports claim that this week will see former PSG boss Unai Emery take the reigns of the club, despite belief that Mikel Arteta would be the man to take over from Wenger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)