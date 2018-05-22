Barcelona Outcast Looks Ready to Quit Camp Nou This Summer After Clearing Out Locker

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has seemingly dropped a very big hint that he will be on the move this summer after it was reported that the Portuguese international completely emptied his locker at the club's Ciutat Esportiva training base.

Removing a handful or even most of the items from a locker at the end of a season is rather normal, but Mundo Deportivo (MD) claims that Gomes took every last one of his belongings the day before the final game of the Spanish season at the weekend.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

That behaviour was enough to raise eyebrows among teammates and staff, with Gomes also apparently not offering any kind of big farewell after a difficult couple of seasons in Catalunya.

Speaking back in March, Gomes revealed that he was struggling to deal with crippling pressure, usually in games rather than training. He went as far as describing his situation as 'hell', as though it is some kind of individual mental torture.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Gomes, 24, who has briefly hospitalised with a gastric virus at the end of January, only started six games in La Liga in 2017/18. He didn't feature in any of the last five games and appears to have made up his mind that a fresh start is the only of way getting his career back on track.

MD notes that Barcelona would happily if the price is right. The Catalan publication claims that Gomes, who is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, seeks a club in the Premier League.