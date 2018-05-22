Leicester City Looking for Minimum of £17.5m to Sell Wantaway International This Summer

May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018

Following a return from a disappointing loan spell at Newcastle United, Leicester City reject Islam Slimani's future is in doubt as the Foxes will reportedly look to offload the Algerian this summer.

According to Le Buteur, Leicester are keen to sell the 29-year-old but they wont do so easily, claiming that the striker will only be sold if a team is willing to pay a minimum of £17.5m. Slimani has failed to justify the £27.45m Leicester paid to bring the striker over to England but the Foxes will be hoping that they make as small a loss as possible with his sale.

Since joining Leicester in 2016, Slimani has only been able to muster 13 goals and his inability to break into the first team ahead of the likes Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki meant that the former Sporting CP star was shipped out on loan to Newcastle in January.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, Slimani has been unable to recover any consistent form after being hampered by a thigh injury and e is unlikely to have changed Claude Puel's opinions over his abilities as we head in to the summer transfer window.


But the Algerian may have a future yet at the King Power stadium, dependent on whether Claude Puel manages to keep his job at the Helm of Leicester.


The French manager has previously expressed that he isn't the biggest fan of Slimani and a potential change in the managerial department could see him back into the first team picture.


If the rumours surrounding Jamie Vardy's shock move to Atletico Madrid also turn out to be true then Leicester may have to provide Slimani with another opportunity to lead the line for them next season.

