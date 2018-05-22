Lionel Messi Opens Up on Antoine Griezmann's Potential Move From Atletico to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has talked up the possibility of Antoine Griezmann joining him at Barcelona next season.

The Atletico Madrid star has been consistently linked to moves away from the Spanish capital and although a number of Europe's elite clubs have expressed an interest in the forward, it is reported that Barcelona are in poll position to pull off the move.

Following what has been yet another prolific campaign for the Frenchman - who scored 29 goals in all competitions - there is a sense that Griezmann's time at Los Rojiblancos has run its course.





Manchester United had also emerged as potential suitors, however it is believed that the 27-year-old would prefer to remain in Spain.

Barcelona have been spending more and more money on high profile targets of late, as they are no longer able to rely on youth graduates. This has led to the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January as well as Ousmane Dembele who arrived at the club last summer.

Now it would appear that a further £100m will be invested in Griezmann, and the arrival of the Frenchman would be welcomed by Messi who is an admirer of the forward.

"It's obvious that I like him. He's one of the best right now," he told RAC1.

"I don't know if there's anything with him or not, but we're delighted that the best come and Griezmann is one of them."

Messi went on to reflect upon Barcelona's double winning season:

"It was a very good season. We went back to get La Liga and the cup," he added.

If the move were to come off, Barcelona will be able to boast a plethora of attacking talent, with Griezmann joining the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho at the club.