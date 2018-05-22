Liverpool Star Admits He Had 'Major Doubts' During First Months After Anfield Move

Liverpool full back Andrew Robertson has opened up on his initial doubts regarding his move to Anfield last summer.

The Scot has gone on to become a key figure for the Reds this season, as Jurgen Klopp's side secured a top four finish and a place in the Champions League final. However, Robertson's time at Anfield did not start so well.

Moving from a relegated Hull side to Merseyside was a massive step for the left back, who was initially left out of the side, with Alberto Moreno seemingly the preferred started.

However, just a few months later - and thanks in part to Moreno's injury problems - Robertson finds himself preparing to start in a Champions League final against Real Madrid, following some hugely impressive performances.

The 24-year-old has been heralded as one of the bargain signings of the season, but he revealed to The Times that he thought he may have made the wrong decision during his first few months with Liverpool.

He said: “I don’t go on social media much but people were saying, ‘Maybe he is not the manager’s signing. That’s why he is not playing.’ That was hard as well.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"There were times when you go home and have a bit of time to yourself and, of course, you think, ‘Have I made the wrong decision?’ I had a good few options after Hull went down, but none was as big as this.

“I was right to come to Liverpool, but at that time when it is tough you do think, ‘Should I have gone to another club where I could be playing every week? Maybe I have made this step too early.’ You start doubting yourself. A lot of people say it but what goes on in your head is the hardest thing to control.”

Robertson made 22 Premier League appearances, registering five assists and one goal. His crossing ability has been a major highlight for Liverpool fans, who have been delighted with the star's displays both domestically and in Europe.