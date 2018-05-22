Manchester United Ready to Drop Interest in £53m-Rated Brazilian Target as PSG Enter in Race

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Manchester United are ready to drop their interest in £53m target Fred this summer, with the Brazilian considering ditching the sunny climes of Manchester for Paris. 

The Metro report that the 25-year-old may have had his head turned by the big-spending Ligue 1 side ahead of a possible exit from Shakhtar Donetsk, with United having already beaten off rivals Manchester City to get into pole position for the signing of the midfielder. 

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in at least one more option in midfield this summer, with Michael Carrick moving onto the club's coaching staff after confirming his retirement from playing - although the former West Ham man is unlikely to leave a big hole in the squad, having played just 24 Premier League minutes before his glorified testimonial on the last day of the season. 

A disappointing season in knockout competitions has tempted Mourinho to strengthen the core of his side though, with Fred available for £53m thanks to a release clause in his Shakhtar deal. 

The player himself admitted recently that he wants to wait until after this summer's World Cup to finalise his plans, a statement which set alarm bells jangling at Old Trafford as United bosses worry that they are no longer the former Internacional man's first option. 

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination, he said. 

"I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it’s my moment. As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)