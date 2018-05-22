Manchester United Ready to Drop Interest in £53m-Rated Brazilian Target as PSG Enter in Race

Manchester United are ready to drop their interest in £53m target Fred this summer, with the Brazilian considering ditching the sunny climes of Manchester for Paris.

The Metro report that the 25-year-old may have had his head turned by the big-spending Ligue 1 side ahead of a possible exit from Shakhtar Donetsk, with United having already beaten off rivals Manchester City to get into pole position for the signing of the midfielder.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in at least one more option in midfield this summer, with Michael Carrick moving onto the club's coaching staff after confirming his retirement from playing - although the former West Ham man is unlikely to leave a big hole in the squad, having played just 24 Premier League minutes before his glorified testimonial on the last day of the season.

A disappointing season in knockout competitions has tempted Mourinho to strengthen the core of his side though, with Fred available for £53m thanks to a release clause in his Shakhtar deal.

The player himself admitted recently that he wants to wait until after this summer's World Cup to finalise his plans, a statement which set alarm bells jangling at Old Trafford as United bosses worry that they are no longer the former Internacional man's first option.

"Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination, he said.

"I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it’s my moment. As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options."