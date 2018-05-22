Mexico Star Fails to Rule Out Everton Move But Insists His Mind Is on World Cup Duty

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

PSV winger and Everton target Hirving Lozano has failed to rule out a summer move to Merseyside, but insisted his focus is on the upcoming World Cup.

The Mexico star has been linked with a move away from his current side this summer, but both eyes seem to be firmly fixed on the tournament ahead.

The 22-year-old has been called up for the Russian World Cup by Juan Carlos Osorio, and this summer will see the youngster take part in his first tournament for the nation. However, that isn't the only exciting piece of news in what has become a busy few months for Lozano.

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Having hired former PSV technical director Marcel Brands, Everton's summer transfer window is threatening to be a big one for the Toffees, and reports are claiming that Brands is looking to pinch a couple of faces from his former club to strengthen the Toffees - Lozano included.

Though nothing concrete has emerged as of yet, the rumours seem to have reached the PSV player, who has hinted that he could be tempted to the Premier League after his international duty.

He said (via the Echo): "Brands brought me to PSV, I'm grateful, happy, but I'm not thinking about whether I'm an option [for Everton].

"If there is an option to leave we'll decide what is the best decision for me and my family, but I'm concentrating on the national team."

While Mexico's Group F will undoubtedly be a competitive one, there's no reason to say that el Tricolor can't progress into the knockout stages of the competition.

An opening fixture against current world champions Germany poses the biggest threat, but victories over the likes of Sweden and South Korea to finish off the group stages will be seen as manageable tasks, and Lozano will be fully focused on delivering a successful campaign to his nation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)