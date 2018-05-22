Napoli Boss & Chelsea Target Maurizio Sarri to Consider Offer From Russian Premier League

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly considering the option to join Russian outfit Zenit, as his future in charge of Gli Azzurri continues to remain uncertain.

Sarri guided Napoli to a second place finish in Serie A this season - taking the Italian title race right up until the final few weeks before his side capitulated, and allowed Juventus to reach their seventh straight Scudetto.

And now, it seems that the 59-year-old is assessing his options heading into the summer, with nobody sure on his future with Napoli.

Sarri met with the club's president Aurelio Di Laurentiis last Wednesday to discuss his position - but both parties have already admitted that they don't know what the future holds for Sarri.

Now, according to Sky Sports in Italy, another spanner has been thrown into the works with Zenit offering the manager a way out of Serie A. The Russian club are on the hunt for a new boss after Sarri's compatriot Roberto Mancini recently took the vacancy for the Italian national team.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Napoli boss has admitted that if he leaves his current club, he will not directly go to another team in Italy; but Sarri has also been linked with a move to Chelsea - with Antonio Conte's position at the helm currently under review.

In other news, the same report claims that Juventus boss Max Allegri will remain in Turin this summer despite speculation over his future. With that said, Il Bianconeri will not renew his current deal with the club - which runs to an end in 2020.