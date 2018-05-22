Sky Pundit Gary Neville Praises Arsenal's Potential Appointment of Former PSG Coach Unai Emery

By 90Min
May 22, 2018

Gary Neville has questioned the way in which Arsenal sounded out Unai Emery to be the next manager of the club, but reckons it's a good move all things considered.

News broke on Monday evening that leading candidate Mikel Arteta had dropped out of the running, and that Emery is now the number one target.

His appointment is set to be confirmed later this week after a whirlwind 24 hours for the Gunners, and Neville is as confused as the rest about the way the decision has been reached.

Replying to Mirror journalist John Cross' take that Emery is a 'safe' choice, he wrote: "He’s a brilliant coach John. Late change in the process?

"They’ve bounced all over the place on it! However he’s a good appointment for Arsenal...the process a mess.You must have been hearing what was going on. Like a pinball...anyway the end result is a very good coach."

Neville had previously said on Sky that he expected to see Arsene Wenger's replacement confirmed shortly after the Frenchman's announcement, but it has been around a month until this latest development, suggesting the club have had some difficulties finding the right man for the job.

The Spaniard has seemingly beaten off competition from Arteta, Luis Enrique, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, and will arrive at the Emirates Stadium having won four trophies last season.

Previously he also won three Europa League titles in a row with Sevilla. He was however, relieved of his duties at Paris Saint-Germain after failing to achieve similar success in the Champions League - as his side crashing out at the last 16 stage against Real Madrid.

