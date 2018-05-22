Spanish Report Claims Antoine Griezmann Has Told Teammates He Will Stay With Atletico Madrid

Ateltico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has reportedly told the club, and his teammates, that he will remain with Los Rojiblancos this summer, despite year long reports linking the Frenchman with a high profile switch to La Liga champions Barcelona.

It was only last summer when Griezmann signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, effectively putting an end to continuous links with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. However, that didn't stop Atletico's compatriots from attempting to tap Griezmann up.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

A few weeks ago, Barcelona president Josep Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted that he had met with Griezmann's representatives at the back end of 2017, but it now appears that it was to no avail.

According to a report in SER, Griezmann told three of his teammates that he would be staying with Atletico before they played Eibar on the final day of the Spanish season. The news spread like wildfire within the club, and soon enough the more senior members of staff were probing the player's entourage whether this was true - they confirmed it was.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

That was, of course, before the 27-year-old stepped foot on the pitch on Sunday afternoon - less than a week after firing his side to Europa League glory. Booed and jeered by his own fans, Griezmann was no doubt affected by the reception from the Atletico crowd.

It was captain Diego Godin that moved to help the striker on the day, but the Frenchman was clearly hindered by the atmosphere.

Whether this has altered his decision to stay in any way remains unclear.