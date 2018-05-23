Arsenal Confirm Appointment of Unai Emery as New Manager

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery following weeks of intense speculation.

The 46-year-old emerged last night as the shock frontrunner for the Emirates Stadium top job, after the Gunners board opted against pursuing former player and current Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta.

The confirmation of his appointment brings to a close one of the most protracted managerial sagas in recent times, with a host of names having been linked with the Arsenal hot seat, ever since Arsene Wenger announced he was step down as manager after 22 years at the helm.

Arteta, Massimiliano Allegri, Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone had been strongly tipped to take over, with Emery regarded as an outsider for the job despite his impressive trophy collection.

He flew in for talks late on Monday night though, impressing the Gunners board of directors enough for them to offer him the position ahead of the much-fancied Arteta, whom the board are understood to have got cold feet over.

Emery brings a list of impressive credentials with him to the Emirates Stadium, having won three successive Europa League titles during his time with Sevilla, as well as cruising to a French domestic treble with PSG last season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

His failure to elevate the Parisiens into a major European force saw him come under significant pressure though, with chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi opting to replace him with former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel last week.

The Arsenal board will be hopeful that Emery can guide the club back into the Champions League qualification mix next season, after the Gunners missed out once more after finishing a distant 6th in the Premier League.

Supporters will no doubt take heart from his exceptional record in the Europa League, a competition that Arsenal were eliminated from at the semi-final stage last season.

