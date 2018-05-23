Report: Arsenal Draws Up 3-Man Transfer Shortlist, With Mislintat Directing

Arsenal will look to sign a goalkeeper, defender and midfielder this summer as the club prepares for a major summer rebuild ahead of the new season.

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

The Gunners have already ticked one box ahead of their frantic summer transfer window, confirming that former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has taken take charge of the club following Arsène Wenger's departure.

But the 46-year-old will not be given the same level of influence in transfer negotiations as his predecessor, according to the MirrorIt has been claimed that Arsenal's chief scout Sven Mislintat will take the lead in transfer dealings as the club enters into a new chapter after 22 years under Wenger.

And Mislintat, who earned a glowing reputation in European football during his time at Borussia Dortmund, has reportedly identified three areas where Arsenal's squad needs improving next season.

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is supposedly one of Arsenal's main targets this summer, and the 26-year-old could be available on the cheap with his contract at the BayArena set to expire in 2020.

Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also said to be on Mislintat's radar, with the Greek's time at the Westfalenstadion set to come to an end this summer. SC Freiburg center back Çağlar Söyüncü has also been linked with a move to north London.

Mislintat is also said to be keen on bringing a new midfielder to the Emirates ahead of the new season. Santi Cazorla recently left the club as a result of his continued battle with injury, while the future of Jack Wilshere still seems to be up in the air.

