Arsenal Fans Remain Divided Over Granit Xhaka's Gunners Future After Club Confirm Number Change

Granit Xhaka is once again in the crosshairs of Arsenal fans after the club confirmed his number change from 29 to 34.

Since arriving in north London, Xhaka has divided opinion amongst Arsenal's fanbase. Touted as a ball playing attacking central midfielder, Xhaka was misused by Arsene Wenger and was played mainly in front of the defence, a position where, with Xhaka's discipline issues, Arsenal fans weren't able to see the best of him.

And Granit Xhaka will change from No 2️⃣9️⃣ to No 3️⃣4️⃣ next season



Here's why the number has special meaning for Granit... pic.twitter.com/I4MNF4Yc0o — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 21, 2018

It seems the Switzerland international's performances haven't done much to convince Gunners fans that he should be part of new manager Unai Emery's plans...

Is it the minute he switches off in every match? — Anorak (@TheAnorak) May 21, 2018

He shouldn’t even be given a squad number for next season — Callum (@CallumD87) May 21, 2018

Other Arsenal fans were more positive about Xhaka's inclusion in next season's squad however, and a lot of the Emirates faithful will be hoping to see him used to his full potential in Emery's new system.

Hopefully he will start banging in Goals Next season with that 34 #xhakaboom — faruk_017 (@farukyahaya34) May 21, 2018





MY Captain — Eugene (@afcEugene) May 21, 2018

Xhaka's number change was explained by the Swiss midfielder himself, who said it was important to him, given it was the first number he wore as a professional footballer. When he left Swiss club Basel, his brother Taulant took the number 34 straight away, so it has a special meaning within the Xhaka family.

Whether the number change has any effect on Xhaka's onfield exploits or not, it's good to see that even after Arsene Wenger has officially left the club, Arsenal fans are still finding things to disagree about.