Arsenal Reportedly Lead Race to Sign German Wonderkid Josha Vagnoman Thanks to Head of Recruitment

Arsenal find themselves in a strong position to land German wonderkid Josha Vagnoman this summer, thanks to their clubs head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

According to ESPN, Mislintat's is a big admirer of Vagnoman, watching him on several occasions last season. And with clubs such as Chelsea and Everton interested in the highly rated youngster, it could very well be Mislintat's connections within German football that makes all the difference.

Vagnoman is emerging as one of the brightest new talents in German football. A player that can play either left or right full back, and has already made his senior debut against Bayern Munich at just 17 years old.

Arsenal would be an attractive move for the Under-17 German international, as they are a club known for giving talented young players the opportunity to shine in the senior team. But with Arsene Wenger now no longer in charge, it remains unclear if the clubs policy will remain under new management.

The Daily Mirror claims new manager Unai Emery will have little say in the new players that arrive to the club this summer. Which could possibly leave young players signing for Arsenal unsure about their place in the squad, and their future development.

Though with Mislintat's previous record fans should be pleased that Vagnoman is on the recruiter's radar.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

What will be of huge interest, especially with young German players, is that Per Mertesacker is set to become the new reserve team manager from next season. A player that Vagnoman could undoubtedly learn from.

Hamburg are set to offer the 17-year-old a new contract as they are all ready turning down offers for the young talent. But they might just have to resign themselves to losing Vagnoman to one of England's top teams this summer.