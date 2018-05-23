Arsenal Target Caglar Soyuncu to Decide on Future in '2 Weeks' Amid Rumours of £35m Move

SC Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü has confirmed that he will decide on his future over the next fortnight after reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal.

The Turkey international has been one of Freiburg's stand out performers this season, and Söyüncü is widely held by fans as one of the Bundesliga's most promising young defenders.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

His former club's president, Mehmet Ozkan, recently claimed that the 22-year-old would be on his way to the Emirates this summer in a deal which is rumoured to be in the region of £35m.

But Söyüncü has broken his silence amid the flurry of rumours surrounding his future, insisting that a decision over his next move won't be made for another two weeks.

"I am very thankful now that I have had a good season," Söyüncü told beIN Sports (via the Metro). "I have spoken with the club about the offers.

If #afc do pay £35m for Caglar Soyuncu, it is a risk (all transfers are to some extent), but there is so much to like about him. Tenacious, strong, decent on the ball. Greatest weakness is that he sometimes gets too pumped up and makes silly mistakes, but good coach will fix that — Kevin Hatchard 🎙⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) May 15, 2018

"It is still early but things will be clear in one or two weeks."

The defender could have been delaying a decision until after Arsenal had decided who their new manager would be - which it has now been confirmed by the club as former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery.

Equally, Söyüncü could just be waiting to see if any other Premier League clubs declare their interest in the 22-year-old this summer before making a decision over his future at Freiburg.