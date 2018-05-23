Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Remains Quiet Over Possible Antoine Griezmann Transfer

By 90Min
May 23, 2018

Barcelona chairman Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed very little in a recent interview over the possibility of Antoine Griezmann joining the La Liga champions in the summer.

The Frenchman has once again been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid - with Manchester United rumoured to have been interested in the striker last summer -  and Barcelona are the club being linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, in a recent interview with El mati de Catalunya Radio, Barcelona president Bartomeu revealed: "We have the utmost respect for the players who work in other clubs. We have to finish this exercise and starting July 1 we will talk about ups and downs. This is with Griezmann and with any other player and team."

He added: "We are working for the next season. This has been successful but each year we try to improve but it will be from July."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Tempting Griezmann away from Atletico could be tough for Barcelona with the relationship he has built with the fans.

Jordi Alba has also admitted it was hard for him to leave former club Valencia for Barcelona, stating via Marca: "It depends on the clubs to come to an agreement, also on the player, I made the decision to go to the best club in the world to be close to mine.

"It was very difficult for me to leave Valencia, where I was very comfortable. He will have the same feelings, any player wants to progress better, I think Griezmann would be very good at Barca."

