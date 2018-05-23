Crystal Palace Reportedly Eyeing Up German International to Bolster Attacking Options

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to sign former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle, as they prepare for next season.

CalcioMercato believe Crystal Palace are one of a host of clubs interested in the German international's services, with the South London outfit looking to ease the load on Wilfried Zaha, who has been their chief goalscorer and creator for multiple seasons.



Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Palace's start to their 2017/18 campaign was historically bad, and the club will be looking to make some big signings this summer in order to avoid a repeat of that, with Schurrle reportedly one of their main targets.

Part of the 2014 World Cup winning Germany squad, Schurrle's season at Borussia Dortmund has been inconsistent, with the winger scoring just once in the Bundesliga. He's seen little playing time in general since joining the club in 2016 and Palace are hoping to make his second stint in London better than the first, after an underwhelming stay at Chelsea.

It's Schurrle's versatility that could be appealing to the Eagles, as he's equally adept at playing out wide as he is playing as a centre forward. With Zaha's recent move to a more central position, Schurrle could be the perfect replacement for him on the left side of Palace's 4-4-2.

Having been left out of Germany's World Cup squad for the tournament this summer, Schurrle may be forced to move on from Dortmund and look to regain the form that has seen him earn multiple big money moves during his career.