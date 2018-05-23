Fernando Torres on the Verge of Joining Chicago Fire Following Spaniard's Atletico Madrid Release

Fernando Torres is reportedly close to joining MLS outfit Chicago Fire this summer. The striker has become one of Atletico Madrid's greatest ever products, but having now been released by his boyhood club, it appears the Spaniard is heading stateside.

His final game in La Liga was almost a perfect send off at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Bagging a brace, Torres helped Atletico secure a point in their 2-2 draw with Eibar - though a victory would've been a much more welcomed ending.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

But now, according to Fox Sports MX's Ricardo Garcia Ochoa, "very reliable sources" claim that Torres is on the verge of joining Chicago Fire now that his contract in Spain has run to an end.





Should Torres make the switch, he wouldn't officially be permitted to join until July 10 - when Major League Soccer's second transfer window of the season opens.

En la vida todos necesitamos quien vea algo especial en nosotros y nos dé una oportunidad. Cuando tenía 10 años estos señores me dieron una calificación de 11 sobre 10. Gracias Manuel Briñas y Manolo Rangel por elegirme, sois parte imprescindible de mi historia. #deniñoaleyenda pic.twitter.com/G7GB7axFH1 — Fernando Torres (@Torres) May 22, 2018

Torres become another name amongst a host of players recently linked with moves across the Atlantic ocean. Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to fly out to Washington ahead of a proposed move to DC United, whilst his teammate Leighton Baines is in the process of choosing between LA Galaxy and the newly formed Los Angeles FC.

As for Torres, the Spaniard would become the third designated player to join Chicago's current roster. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic currently occupy the other two slots.

Nicknamed 'the Beckham rule', MLS teams are allowed three designated players to whom they pay substantially higher wages than the rest of the side.