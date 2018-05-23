'I Want to Play With Pogba': Man City Legend Yaya Toure Refuses to Rule Out Move to Rivals Man Utd

Manchester City great Yaya Toure has admitted that a move to Manchester United this summer is not impossible, adding that he would love the opportunity to teach Paul Pogba. The pair boast similar qualities in the middle of the park, and Toure claims the Frenchman is a desired teammate of his.

With Toure having only just left the Citizens, United boss Jose Mourinho finds himself with a spare space in his midfield. The void left by Michael Carrick is definitely up for grabs, and the 35-year-old has refused to rule his name out of filling it - having only just left the Red Devils' rivals, Man City.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Yeah, he just left. We'll see, we'll see," Toure told Manchester Evening News when reminded of Carrick's retirement.





"I don’t rule big teams out. The big teams are very important for me. What they want to achieve, the way they want to go, for me is very important.

“It’s going to be hard one day to play against City, but I have to do that. It is part of my job."

Pogba and Toure marauding the central midfield area in Old Trafford has the potential to be an incredibly dangerous threat, and Toure comes across as almost eager to make it happen.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Pogba - it’s difficult because of the way the media has treated him. We don’t have the same characteristics because for me I was involved in all the ball, I ran everywhere.

"Pogba is the same size, power - but different in the way he wants to go. Technically as well, the ability to score goals as well. It is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things."

We've seen all sorts of players join rival teams over the years, but Yaya Toure to Manchester United would be one of the most shocking moves in Premier League history.